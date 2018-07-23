On Tuesday, Bryce Matteson will run the Deseret News Marathon. It will be his 29th marathon this year, a little over halfway to his goal of running 50 marathons in 50 states in 2018.

Matteson is the founder and lead runner of Run5050, a mostly self-funded campaign to raise money for 50 water projects that would affect 50,000 people, done through the faith-based, sustainable nonprofit Healing Waters International.

By the end of the year, the 30-year-old plans to have run 1,310 miles. His goal is to raise $750,000 through donations and fundraising. He is the lead runner, meaning other individuals and teams can choose to run with him or on their own to fundraise for the cause.

In response to people thinking that running one marathon is crazy, let alone 50, Matteson says that he’s “actually a really normal person.”

“I’m not doing this because it’s fun, necessarily," Matteson said. "It’s all about the mission of getting people clean water."

After he and his wife, Jessie, a development associate for Healing Waters International, volunteered a few times with the nonprofit, they became acutely aware of the devastation of the global water crisis.

They also saw the changes that access to clean water made in these communities. The Mattesons decided they had to do something to help, even though they didn’t have much that they could donate on their own. Instead, they decided to fundraise in their own way.

“I always tell people, if I was able to give a ton financially, I would,” Bryce Matteson said. “I can’t do much, but I can run.”

Matteson grew up in a family of runners and has run throughout his whole life, even running at a collegiate level for Bethel College in Indiana.

“It’s always been a part of my life," he said. "My first 5K was when I was maybe like 10 years old."

After taking some time off after college, Matteson was persuaded by his brother to run a marathon with him. Although he had no previous interest in running a marathon, he signed up for a race but didn’t really train.

When he finished, he felt good and thought, “I could do more of these.”

“I said, ‘these aren’t as bad as anyone says they are.’ I joked that I could do one a week,” Matteson said, which led to his idea for Run5050. “It’s something that’s borderline crazy enough that it’s challenging for me.”

With 28 marathons down so far in 2018, Matteson is feeling good, both physically and mentally. He quit his job six months before the first race to be able to train fully last June through December, so now it’s all about maintenance until his last race in Honolulu in December.

During the week, he returns to Denver where he maintains a “somewhat normal life” with his wife and two cats. Then the next weekend, he travels to a new city and runs a brand new race.

As far as keeping his body in shape for this many races, Matteson says he doesn’t really have a secret.

“I foam roll every day. … In general, I eat healthy. A lot of drinking water and stretching. I don’t have any really super special regimen,” he said.

The Deseret News Marathon is a downhill race, which is a change and a relief for Matteson, who has done a lot of hilly races. He loves the idea of running down the mountainside.

Though no matter how fun the race, he said, things get hard right around mile 20 with six miles to go. But he is inspired to push through the pain because of his cause.

“The best part of my week is crossing the finish line,” Matteson said. “The pain I go through during a race is nothing compared to the pain people go through that don’t have clean water.”