LAYTON —The public can get an up-close and personal look at the Love Motel if they take some time Wednesday night, but what they'll see might surprise them.

Artist and biologist Brand Ballengee is showing his ultraviolet light Love Motel for Insects at The Nature Conservancy's Bug and Bat Night at the Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve.

The event is from 8 p.m. to midnight and features the outdoor interactive art installation that uses large-scale, ultraviolet light sculptures to entice moths, beetles and other nocturnal critters to the site.

The exhibit was brought to Utah by the Great Salt Lake Institute at Westminster College so people can get a better understand of the lake and the bugs and bats that thrive in that ecosystem.

Jaimi Butler, coordinator of the institute, said the interactive exhibit is part of the college's Scientists and Artists Learning Together program.

"It brings art and science together to create a scientific work that also has artistic appeal," she said.

The Love Motel will give folks a chance to identify and catalog the insects at the preserve.

"It is really cool to watch. It is something you don't quite have all the time — an opportunity to stand around these beautiful glowing wings and watch the bugs come in," she said.

To get to the Kays Creek area of the Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve take the Legacy Parkway exit off I-15. Head west on Legacy Parkway. Turn left onto Angel Street, then make a quick right on to Weaver Lane. Follow Weaver Lane to where it meets 2950 West. Look for the glowing brine fly wings.

If people want to join in the nightly fun, they should register by emailing [email protected].