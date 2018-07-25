I don't understand the purpose of an inland port. At a real port, by the ocean, you have ships arriving that unload their cargo onto trains or trucks, and the cargo is then shipped throughout the country. The July 20 editorial says "that traditional seaports are overwhelmed" ("The Legislature has given Utah's inland port a good start").

But to get the cargo to the inland port, the ships still have to arrive at those "overwhelmed" seaports and their cargo loaded onto trains that then go to the inland port. How does that help those overwhelmed seaports?

It seems we are just adding another layer of "middlemen" to the shipping process that will just add to the end cost to the consumer. Why would any business want to use this inland port instead of just shipping directly from the seaport?

Rolan Carr

Salt Lake City