This is in response to Larry Pressler's column “The country may not like him, but it’s time to give Trump a chance,” July 21. Mr. Pressler states, “It’s time to give President Trump a few breaks. Let him be president as the country so elected him.” I have a difficult time giving President Trump “a break” for a number of reasons, one of them being Russia.

I can’t ignore the feeling that our president may be compromised by the Russian government. There are too many coincidences and unexplained behaviors to ignore. It’s common knowledge that citizen Donald Trump had many failed business ventures before he became president, and who bailed him out? Russian oligarchs. He became president with the direct intervention of President Putin. The president's loyalty seems to lie with Putin, not with the American people. In many ways, I think he sees his fortunes inseparable from Putin.

Mr. Pressler states that Trump’s language and style do not appeal to him, and I couldn’t agree more. As a Christian, I can’t ignore a president whose character has been defined by alleged infidelity and accusations of sexual harassment. He supports conspiracy theories popular with white supremacists, and he uses language that millions of Americans find racist.

I know many Americans think that President Trump is “on the right side of God,” but I’m not going to compromise my beliefs to support this president, and you shouldn’t either.

Willy Bautner

Salt Lake City