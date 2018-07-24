I agree that the rate of motorcycle deaths is unacceptable and frightening. I know drivers should be more aware of them and give them the room they need. But I also think that motorcycle riders should be accountable, too.

I can't count the number of times I am on the freeway and suddenly a very loud noise and a blur passes by me on either side. It happens so fast it is startling. I wonder why it seems that speed laws don't apply to them. They gun their bikes and are out of sight. They weave in and out of traffic.

I am sure there are responsible bikers, but I think there are a lot that just like to make a lot of noise and speed off into the dust.

Margaret Hansen

Cottonwood Heights