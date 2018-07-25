“Digital literacy” too often connotes technical capacity — one’s knowledge of basic applications and the ability to conduct daily business online — but the term must also include a comprehensive understanding of safety in the internet era. And while responsibility for safe practices ultimately falls on consumers, tech companies have an obligation to help protect customers from the dangerous misuse of their products for criminal activity.

Recent reports regarding “sextortion” on social media and the weaponization of digital home security systems as a tool for domestic violence underscore the importance of this corporate and social responsibility. Both cases illuminate the need for a better societal understanding that technology is not neutral; rather, an increased awareness of the harms attendant in technological use is imperative.

Several Utah cases of sextortion reveal the need for youths to have a better literacy regarding safe digital activity. In these scenarios, social media users, often young males, were enticed to participate in sexual acts over video chat with strangers they had only recently met online. After the interaction, they were told the act had been recorded and demands were made to wire large sums of money to a blackmailer who threatened to disseminate the video to family and friends — a threat with which many comply.

The exploitation of these youths is heartbreaking, as is their sense of shame keeping them from being able to report this crime to local police and to their families. Creating open dialogue about issues such as this will help keep all youths safer online. It will also offer instructive opportunities to help young users identify the dangerous digital territory to avoid.

Additionally, the responsibility for safe technological use does not fall exclusively on the shoulders of consumers. Instead, corporations, governments and citizens must engage in a more concerted analysis of how the ubiquitous use of digital technologies in physical environments can compromise safety. A recent report regarding the weaponization of home security systems to exacerbate and enable domestic violence reveals one potential negative externality that companies should preemptively consider and work to eliminate.

The incidents involve homes with smart devices that are designed to control light switches, thermostats and locks through smartphone apps. Estranged partners or malicious hackers remotely manipulate control of the home devices to harass victims, usually women.

In this case, it is the responsibility of corporations to build “privacy into the design” of their digital tools to keep vengeful actors from using them to cause harm. With major home security companies like Vivint based out of Utah, these firms must consider how they might confer autonomy and protection to all users of their systems, preventing the abuse of these purportedly innocuous tools for violent ends.

These two scenarios are unfortunately common, and they illuminate the limited digital literacy of both consumers and corporations in ensuring safety and preventing harm. The rush of new technology has the capability to revolutionize even simple tasks for the better, but none of that reward is worth the risk to users who have yet to fully comprehend the potential dangers of an online world.