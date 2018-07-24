SALT LAKE CITY — American babies are consuming way too much sugar.

A new data report from the American Society for Nutrition annual meeting shows that American babies are eating too much sugar in their diets.

The new study, conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, specifically looked at added sugar consumption, not the naturally added sugars that you find in fruit or milk, for example.

The study, which used data from 800 kids between 6 and 23 months old, asked parents to record everything that children ate or drank in a 24-hour time period. The researchers then looked at how much added sugar these children had in addition to natural sugars.

The study found that toddlers from 12 to 18 months ate 5.5 teaspoons per day, while those 19 to 23 months had 7.1 teaspoons.

Right now, the AHA recommends adult women consume six teaspoons per day and men have nine teaspoons per day.

In fact, they’re consuming more than what the American Heart Association has previously recommended. According to ABC News, the AHA doesn’t recommend children under 2 years old eat foods with added sugars.

"This is the first time we have looked at added sugar consumption among children less than 2 years old," lead study author Kirsten Herrick, a nutritional epidemiologist from the CDC, told ABC News.

The study aligns with the overall increase in sugar consumption across the U.S., according to Quartz.

“In 1970, Americans ate 123 pounds of sugar per year, and today, the average American consumes almost 152 pounds of sugar per year,” according to Quartz.

Herrick told CBS News that it’s important for children to avoid sugars altogether if possible.

"The easiest way to reduce added sugars in your own diet and your kids' diet is to choose foods that you know don't have them, like fresh fruits and vegetables," Herrick said.