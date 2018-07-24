I think that they are building way too many houses in some places in Utah County, and here is why that is bad. First of all, there are a lot of natural places that are being destroyed. Now I'm not talking about some dirt lot on the side of the road, I'm talking about places full of trees and wetlands that are essential for the ecosystem to function properly.

There are also a lot of animals' homes that are being destroyed by destroying these places. This earth may be meant for humans, but if we don't preserve nature, it's not just bad for the animals, it's also bad for us. Every tree that we have is important to give us oxygen. You may be thinking, "Oh, a few trees here and there won't matter," but I can guarantee you're not the only one who's thought that, so all those "few trees" turn into a whole lot of trees.

Wetlands are also good for us. They help a lot in things like flood control, and there are quite a few of our resources that come from wetlands. They also sort of act like a filter that sort of cleans the water before it goes into the filtration plant. I know that you're probably not even going to read this and that what a 13-year-old says "doesn't really matter," but I hope you will think a bit about what I said.

Marcelo Ward

Orem