After the latest spectacle by President Trump at the Helsinki Summit with Vladimir Putin, where he expressed greater trust in Russia's denial of involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election than the collective intelligence of the United States government, I have drawn my personal line in the sand.

Expressions by a few Republicans including "bizarre," "shameful" and "disgraceful" represent a minority of the GOP who are in positions to have real power influencing the president and are willing to stand up and make their opinions known. I understand politically why the majority of Republicans prefer to fly under the radar and wait for the issues to go away or have time to assess the most politically expedient position to take, but I am no longer going to vote for any Republican who is unwilling to clearly make their position known on presidential policies in order to hedge their bets and simply optimize their chances of remaining in or being elected to office. This includes those in the United States Senate and House of Representatives.

These are such unusual times, and the actions of our president so extreme, that if members of his own party are unwilling to stand up to him, then we all as citizens are placed in danger of the possible outcomes of erratic decisions and policies. I know I am not alone when I draw the line in the sand and say, "Republicans, if you are unwilling to put conscience ahead of politics, I refuse to vote for you."

Don Reese

Cottonwood Heights