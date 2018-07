SALT LAKE CITY — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is headed to Salt Lake City for a speech at a rodeo on the Pioneer Day holiday.

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced in a statement Monday that Zinke will deliver an address at the Days of '47 Rodeo on Tuesday. It's one of several events on the Pioneer Day holiday that celebrates the arrival of Mormon pioneers in the Salt Lake Valley.

Officials didn't immediately say what he would speak about.