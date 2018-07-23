This week marks Utah’s remarkable two-year run as the fastest growing economy in the nation. It also marks 171 years since the pioneers entered the Salt Lake Valley and began to settle the Great Basin. The contrast between what those pioneers found when they arrived and what this state has become is astonishing. The sacrifice and hard work to make it so is unfathomable. Equally unfathomable are the grim circumstances and persecution that drove those pioneers from their homes on the fertile soil along the Mississippi River to the desolate ground on the shores of an inland salt sea.

Sadly, stories of refugees driven from homes and homelands are not relegated to history books. The harrowing scenes are repeated throughout the world today. An estimate of 68 million displaced people worldwide was released on World Refugee Day last month, more than any other time in history. The high number of refugees is staggering. So is the low number of refugees who have been resettled, at just over 100,000, or less than half of 1 percent.

As the debate around immigration and refugees swirls at the national level, business and community leaders in Utah came together to establish the Utah Compact, a set of principles to guide solutions in a practical and compassionate way. While the Utah Compact was established nearly a decade ago, those principles are more important than ever. Sadly, the federal government is not any closer and in many ways is further from identifying and implementing meaningful solutions.

As a state settled by refugees, Utah has a unique past that informs our present and hopefully our future. Utah’s history makes immigration reform and refugee resettlement more than a policy debate and more than an economic issue. In Utah, we understand this is a moral imperative. This was evidenced when two years ago, Utah was the only state with a Republican governor that expressed its willingness to continue welcoming refugees from the Syrian civil war. Thirty other states closed their doors. Good for Utah and sad for our country.

Good for Utah because refugees make significant contributions in our communities every day that make Utah a better place. Just as the pioneers of 1847 made the “desert blossom as a rose,” modern-day pioneers come to Utah from places such Syria, Somalia, Nicaragua, Iran and India to rebuild lives out of desperate desolation.

Pioneer Day is a fitting time to remember the political and religious refugees who were driven from their homes and settled Utah. Those pioneers are worthy of the honor. But we must do more than simply remember. We must turn that remembrance into action by assisting refugees today. When modern-day refugees come to Utah, they come to a place of common experience that should make Utahns welcoming, understanding and compassionate.

Utah’s pioneer heritage is about more than covered wagons and handcarts. It is about more than Ensign Peak and This is the Place Monument. Remembering the pioneers is about more than rodeos and cookouts. We honor the memory of the pioneers who arrived in the humblest of circumstances when that heritage is reflected in how we welcome others and provide the compassion and care so brutally absent from the circumstances they fled.