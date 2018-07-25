In the southeast corner of the Salt Lake Valley sit the Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons. Anyone who has visited them knows how special they are. This part of the Wasatch is what makes the Salt Lake area so extraordinary. With more than a dozen lakes, hundreds of miles of trails, 11,000-foot peaks and world-class ski resorts, the canyons are visited by about 4 million people each year.

The vast majority of canyon land is public land. It has been and should be available to all of us. It should be managed for the benefit of all the people. In the past, various groups have taken or tried to take control of the canyons. First, it was timbermen, then it was the miners. In the 1800s when they controlled the canyons, others could not visit or use the land without their permission. Today, it is the ski resorts.

Today’s visitors include picnickers, hikers, fishermen, alpine skiers, sightseers, rock climbers, photographers, snowshoers, campers, mountain bikers, backpackers, geologists, cross-country skiers and many others. The canyons are lost if any one group becomes dominant and controls the canyons in a way that the rest of the users either lose access or have access restricted. This is already beginning to happen and could become much worse.

Access to and use of much of the canyons is already controlled by the ski resorts. They control much of what the public can do on the public lands in and around their resorts. Some recreational activities are prohibited, and some access is restricted or requires payment.

A bill being drafted for Congress by the Central Wasatch Commission, the Central Wasatch National Conservation and Recreation Area Act, would allow expansion to the point where the ski resorts would effectively control most, if not all, of the canyons. How would this happen? The current draft of the bill provides for the possible transfer of publicly owned developable land to the ski resorts. All four resorts — Alta, Brighton, Solitude and Snowbird — could receive large parcels. As with any business, it is expected that the newly acquired land would be developed for the benefit of the ski resorts. Maybe not immediately, but over time you could see significant real estate development. There could be new hotels, condominiums, time shares, restaurants and other businesses in addition to expanded ski operations. This expansion could potentially double the footprint of the resorts around their existing base of operations in the bottom of the canyons.

Whoever controls the real estate controls the canyons. If the ski resorts expand, they will end up in control and the canyons will be managed for the benefit of the resort and the resort users and to the detriment of other users.

The key to stopping this development, to achieving a balance in the canyons and allowing all recreational users fair access to the canyons is to stop this bill or to change it so that the ski resorts can’t expand their land holdings and real estate development. If we don’t want to give up control of the canyons to the ski resorts, we need to make sure that the land remains in public hands and that it can’t be developed by the ski resorts or anyone else. I encourage you to read the bill. Learn about it. Call or write your congressperson, mayor, senator, governor and other political representatives. Let them know what is most important to you. Let them know how you believe the canyons should be managed.