"OKLAHOMA!" through Aug. 11, Sundance Summer Theatre, 8841 Alpine Loop Scenic Byway, Sundance (866-734-4428 or www.sundanceresort.com); running time: two hours, 30 minutes (one intermission)

SUNDANCE RESORT — Opening over the weekend, Sundance Summer Theatre's “Oklahoma!” swept audiences into the rosy and nostalgic 1906 world of farmers and cowboys who built a territory into statehood with hardy hands and hopeful hearts. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, now 75 years old, still retains the capacity to delight and stir audiences with its iconic song list, brilliant comedy and tender love story.

The well-known musical centers on plucky farm girl Laurey Williams, who's coming-of-age story includes her momentary entanglement with the wrong man. But while the dark and secretive farmhand, Jud Fry, piques her curiosity, she ultimately surrenders her heart to Curly, the cowboy with whom she is truly in love.

Lyndi Bone Hannah Pyper Dalley, left, and Jacob Brown in the Sundance Summer Theatre production of "Oklahoma!" running through Aug. 11. Costumes by Dennis Wright.

Hannah Pyper Dally is a familiar face to Sundance audiences, and now, more seasoned than ever, she gave muscle to this musical as Laurey with her outstanding vocals and her stage-filling vitality.

Rachel Bigler is new to the Sundance stage, and as Laurey's boy crazy friend Ado Annie delivered a unique interpretation that seemed less empty-headed flirt and more calculating flirt — as if she was the one in control rather than always being controlled by her suitors. It’s a layered interpretation that, while less slapstick, seemed a better fit for a modern audience. Her take on gems like “I Cain’t Say No” and “All Er Nothin'” were both fun and dignified.

Laurie Harrop-Purser's tender portrayal of Aunt Eller worked brilliantly. While giving a nurturing approach to the town matriarch, Harrop-Purser still managed to keep the young’uns in line with down-home flavor (plus a sharp tongue and a pistol in her apron), softening Aunt Eller’s edges with irresistible fun.

When it comes to irresistibility, however, the blue ribbon would no doubt go to Jacob Brown as Curly. The former BYU Young Ambassador plans to move on to Boston College in the fall to prepare for his Ph.D. in organizational studies, according to his bio in the playbill. One can’t help wonder if Brown will hang up his (cowboy) hat for good after this show.

Such would be a tragedy, as Brown has an undeniable presence and vulnerability on the stage. He easily won the crowd over within the first few moments of the show as he lustily entered the stage with a song on his lips, “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” — that beloved hymn to the American frontier.

Cheeky, fresh-faced and boyishly charming, Brown’s million-dollar smile and natural chemistry with Laurey made him the perfect pick for the role. If you go for no other reason, go to see Brown as Curly.

Lyndi Bone Jacob Thomason, left, Kat Hawley, Hannah Pyper Dalley, Jacob Brown, Daniel Lopez and Laurie Harrop-Purser in the Sundance Summer Theatre production of "Oklahoma!", running through Aug. 11. Costumes by Dennis Wright.

Unfortunately, a few supporting characters seemed less comfortable in their own skin and left the audience wanting.

Thayne Caldwell as the hapless cowboy Will Parker couldn’t quite draw out the comedy imbued in his character’s lines, which, if delivered well, have the potential of being downright hilarious. I was impressed, however, by his impressive skills with a lasso. Paul McGrew as huckster Ali Hakeem didn’t manage to make his character seem oily or smarmy — rather, jumpy and unsure. And Daniel Lopez just didn’t have the growl for such a dark and complex role as Jud Fry. His mechanical portrayal lacked the depth that originally helped make “Oklahoma!” groundbreaking for its time.

On a brighter note — and there were plenty of bright notes to make this production thoroughly enjoyable — the cast was enthusiastically committed to this well-paced production. It can be extremely difficult to keep the attention of an overstimulated, 21st-century audience with a bygone-era, nostalgic musical like “Oklahoma!” yet director Lisa Hall Hagen's wise and thoughtful directing choices made such a feat successful.

Lyndi Bone Hannah Pyper Dalley in the Sundance Summer Theatre production of "Oklahoma!" running through Aug. 11. Costumes by Dennis Wright.

For instance, Hagen edited the dancing in the “dream-sequence” down from its original 15 minutes to five for this production. Normally, as a dance lover myself, this would be bewildering. However, without a pair of professional dancers to enhance the scene (Agnes de Mille’s original choreography was without comparison), it seemed the prudent choice.

Madeline Ashton's simple set design and Dennis Wright's vintage costumes were also appealing. Hagen said in an interview for a previous Deseret News article that Wright set out to create a “technicolor world” which included firy oranges, strawberry pinks, emerald blues and kiwi greens. Ashton's set — a wooden scaffolding, a row of stairs and laundry waving on the line — allowed for the real scenery to shine: the grand peak of Mt. Timpanogos and a foreground of towering evergreens. Not exactly a prairie but stunning outdoor beauty nonetheless.

Based on Friday's opening night, Sundance Summer Theatre's location is beyond compare and perfect for “Oklahoma!" which does not disappoint even three-quarters of a century later. It felt good to taste the sweetness of a simpler time and spend an evening in that bygone setting — where life was golden with opportunity and new love, where communities came together often and nobody’s hands were idle even as neighbors gathered to gossip on the veranda.

Content advisory: "Oklahoma!" contains some mild sexual innuendo, as well as some gunshots and a knife fight.