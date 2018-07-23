MIDVALE — A man who allegedly stole a car at a gas station in Midvale Sunday that had two children in the back seat was arrested after someone overheard him talking about the incident at another gas station, police said.

Charles Brandon Peterson, 39, was arrested Monday morning for investigation of kidnapping and vehicle theft, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray.

Officials took him into custody at 200 W. 100 South in Salt Lake City after the person who overheard him talking about the alleged carjacking followed him and then called police, Gray said.

According to the sergeant, Peterson was already wanted for violating his parole. He was taken to the Utah State Prison by Adult Probation and Parole, Gray said.

On Sunday, a 13-year-old girl and her 4-month-old sister were in the back seat of the car when their mom stopped for fuel at Harts, 335 W. 7200 South. The mother went into the gas station while the kids remained in the vehicle, Gray said.

James Wooldridge, Deseret News Police investigate a car that was stolen with two children inside and left at Dr. John's in Midvale on Sunday, July 22, 2018. A man stole the car from a gas station with Josslyn Millam, 13, and her sister, 4 months, inside while their mom was in the gas station.

The car wasn't running, she said, but the keys were in the vehicle. A man came from across the street and may have been watching as the mother went into the gas station, according to the sergeant.

As far as police are aware, he did not have a visible weapon and did not make threats, Gray said.

Josslyn Millam, the teen who was in the back seat, said the incident was frightening but she was taught to fight back. She called police and started screaming and hitting the man.

"It was horrifying. I was just scared that he was gonna hurt my baby sister and me," she said Sunday.

After the teen started hitting him, the man pulled into a parking lot about a mile away, 6885 S. State, got out of the vehicle and fled heading southwest.

According to Utah court records, Peterson pleaded guilty to assault by a prisoner, a third-degree felony, in 2007. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony, court records show.

In 2015, he pleaded guilty to attempted theft, a third-degree felony; attempted possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a third-degree felony; and assault on a peace officer or military service member in uniform, a class A misdemeanor, according to court records.