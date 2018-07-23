SALT LAKE CITY — A state lawmaker says the standards for collecting and removing signatures on an initiative petition in Utah should mirror each other.

"It seems to me that a move in the direction of parity would make sense, that the difficulty of getting your name on a petition or the difficulty of getting your name off a petition should be about the same,” Rep. Norm Thurston, said during a legislative committee meeting last week.

Thurston, R-Provo, suggested the Government Operations Interim Committee open a bill file to “explore this idea of getting that straight.”

“I don’t want the courts telling us what our policy should be,” he said. “I think we should be actively reviewing our policies and making changes.”

A Utah Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Monday in the ongoing battle over how political parties choose candidates for public office was canceled earlier. The court has not scheduled another date.

Backers of the Count My Vote initiative that Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox ruled had failed to qualify for the November ballot asked the state's high court last month to throw out a provision in the citizen petition law allowing for voter signatures to be removed.

The group argues that if the provision is either declared unconstitutional or determined not to have been followed correctly, the Count My Vote initiative should be on the ballot.

Nearly 3,000 people had their names removed from the initiative, intended to maintain the current candidate nomination process that offers an alternative to the traditional political party caucus and convention system.

As a result, the initiative fell short of the required signatures in three state Senate districts where the required threshold had been exceeded, according to the lieutenant governor's office, which oversees elections.

Just over 113,000 voters statewide must sign an initiative, and the threshold must be met in at least 26 of the 29 districts. Count My Vote backers say they submitted more than 131,000 validated signatures.

Keep My Voice, a group that had initially intended to circulate a counterinitiative doing away with the 2014 legislative compromise known as SB54 that created the dual path to the primary ballot, targeted the initiative in specific Senate districts.

Supporters of that effort say they followed the law that allows petition signers 30 days after the petition is due to the elections office to remove their names. They said the group was told by the lieutenant governor's office it could collect signature removal forms rather than have voters mail or personally turn in the forms.

Both Keep My Voice and Count My Vote have sued the lieutenant governor over the initiative petition process.