SALT LAKE CITY — After just three MLS games and 119 minutes, Alfredo Ortuno and Real Salt Lake have "mutually agreed to part ways," the team announced Monday.

Ortuno, who signed with RSL in January, was the highest-paid player with the club. According to the MLS Players Association, the striker's total compensation was $1.16 million.

However, he never got traction as a starter with the club as RSL Academy product Corey Baird has gotten most of the minutes at striker this season. The 27-year-old Ortuno recorded no goals or assists while the 22-year-old Baird has impressed with five goals and two assists in 19 games.

Ortuno had 41 goals in 141 matches during his professional career in Spain before coming to RSL. Ortuno will be returning to his to the team he played for as youth — Albacete, which plays in the Spanish second division.