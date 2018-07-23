SAN DIEGO — DC Comics just dropped a pair of trailers for upcoming films.

DC Comics introduced the trailer Sunday for its upcoming flick “Shazam!” at San Diego Comic-Con. The film stars Zachary Levi as the film’s superhero.

The movie will follow boy Billy (Jack Dylan Grazer) and his friend Freddy (Levi). The two meet a wizard who transforms Freddy into a superhero named “Shazam.”

Watch the trailer below.

“Think ‘Big,’ but with superpowers — he works on trying to figure out what his powers are — zapping people’s phones to charge them and discovers that he’s bullet proof,” according to The Verge. “It looks like a surprisingly funny and zany superhero film, which will be a huge turn from the incredibly grim DC films like ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘Batman V. Superman.’”

That film will hit theaters April 5, 2019.

Dive into ‘Aquaman’

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. shared a trailer for the upcoming “Aquaman” movie, which also takes place inside the DC Comics Universe.

The movie will tell the story of Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), a half-human, half-sea creature who works to stop his half-brother Orm from taking over the world.

Watch that trailer below.

“Aquaman” will be the first DC Universe film to test out a new strategy from Warner Bros., which is “stepping away from its overarching expanded universe in favor of films in the vein of the overwhelmingly successful 'Wonder Woman' — still set in the same world, but not as interconnected as Marvel’s Cinematic Universe,” according to The Verge.

The superhero’s first film will hit theaters Dec. 21.

First-look photos

Earlier this week, DC shared first-look photos and images from these films, too. Entertainment Weekly shared exclusive first-look photos for both “Shazam!” and "Aquaman."

“Aquaman” dropped its poster a week ago, showing off the superhero Aquaman with a fleet of sharks behind him.

Home is calling. #Aquaman – in theaters December 21. Watch the new trailer this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/ZTvO6qTxap — Aquaman Movie (@aquamanmovie) July 16, 2018

Meanwhile, EW.com shared first-look photos of the superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi), with his lightning bolt symbol and tight red uniform.