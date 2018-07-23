Utah State returns both seasoned veterans and young playmakers at wide receiver and tight end in 2018, and they should put on a show. The Aggies return three of four of their top players in receiving yards from last season, including their top wide receiver and tight end. QB Jordan Love will have no lack of targets to throw to this fall.

Here's a breakdown of the wide receivers and tight ends for 2018:

Starters: Ron'quavion Tarver, Jordan Nathan, Savon Scarver, Dax Raymond

Tarver was the Aggies' leading receiver last season with 48 receptions for 569 yards and seven touchdowns. In fact, he was the only wide receiver in 2017 to have more than three touchdown receptions. Utah State will lean on the senior early and often this season, and he's shown that he's pretty good at the stiff arm:

Here is a Ron'Quavion Tarver stiff arm for your Monday morning 💪💪 #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/mMWmgZfJbP — USU Football (@USUFootball) July 9, 2018

Jordan Nathan returns as the starter in the slot after picking up 25 receptions for 324 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 75-yard touchdown reception against UNLV last season and looks ready to lead.

Scarver showed his ability to make big plays last season as a freshman, including this 70-yard touchdown reception against UNLV:

Scarver only had 11 receptions last season but still managed 240 yards receiving. Expect to hear his name called more often in 2018 as he could be the player the Aggies turn to for big plays. Plus he's been working out, as Utah State assistant strength and conditioning coach Joey Bergles shared on Twitter:

Finally, Raymond is Utah State's main tight end in 2018 after making 41 catches for 456 yards and a touchdown. He was named to the John Mackey Award watch list. He's also No. 9 in USA Today's list of the Top 10 tight ends for 2018. The junior could have a real breakout season in 2018.

Backups

Wide receiver: Aaren Vaughns, DJ Nelson, Justen Hervey, Chad Artist, Cole Christiansen, Preston Curtis, Dylan Spradling, Taylor Compton, Landon Larsen

Tight end: Carson Terrell, Emerson Woods, Travis Boman, Ryan Grange

Vaughns is a senior slot receiver and a former JC transfer who had 14 catches for 155 yards last season and a regular part of the rotation. Nelson started his Utah State career as a quarterback but has moved to slot receiver. He made two receptions for 29 yards last season. Perhaps the Aggies have a trick up their sleeve with Nelson as he could be used in a double pass situation. Hervey is also switching positions this season as he's been moved from running back to wide receiver. He had 113 yards rushing and one touchdown with just one catch last season, so we'll se how he's able to make the transition.

There are plenty of players who should be ready and eager to prove themselves this fall. Artist is a senior, but he only had one catch for 3 yards last season. Christiansen and Curtis both took redshirt years last season, and we'll see what they're able to contribute this fall. Spradling was a JC transfer who has yet to get a catch at Utah State, and Compton is a sophomore who also has not made his first reception yet. The same is true for freshman Larsen, who may or may not make an appearance on the field in 2018.

As for the tight ends, Terrell is the other returning letter winner other than Raymond and made 10 receptions for 107 yards last year as a true freshman. The Aggies will be anxious to continue to develop him so that he's ready to take over once Raymond rides off into the sunset. Woods is a senior and former JC transfer from Snow College and played in just two games last season. Boman is a sophomore who has yet to see the field, and the Aggies add freshman Grange to the roster.

In short, Utah State has returning veterans and plenty of younger players eager to make their mark on the field. This should be a good mix for Love to work with this fall.