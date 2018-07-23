On July 24, 1847, a group of weary pioneers began to straggle into the Salt Lake Valley. Brigham Young had declared it the right place. Those familiar with the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the state of Utah know the story and celebrate pioneer day each July. There was no time to rest. A city needed to be laid out, shelter established, crops planted and thousands of their brothers and sisters scattered across the American plains needed to be brought in.

This group of pioneers was vastly different in drive and determination from others during the mid-1800s who were racing to the gold mines of California or the rich forests of Oregon. The Utah pioneers weren’t just in pursuit of their enrichment. They felt a responsibility toward those who would come after. Because of that mindset, there was a spirit of cooperation instead of competition and shared responsibility instead of selfishness in the companies that crossed the plains.

These pioneers were living the axiom of Ralph Waldo Emerson, “Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail." Leaving a trail for those that follow is the hallmark of pioneers, entrepreneurs and real leaders.

Over the past 170 years, pioneers and leaders from every walk of life have been recognized for their willingness and desire to not only go where no one has gone before, but to even to go as far as it was possible for them to go. Such leaders are not as well-known for leaving a trail for others to follow.

True pioneers blaze trails, break down barriers and overcome obstacles, and then not being content with their individual progress alone, ensure that the path is marked, guideposts are established and insights are passed along for those who will follow.

The rugged individualism of America often suggests that pioneers have to forge ahead on their own — isolated and alone. True pioneers take the time to leave some insight and wisdom for those who will come later and who will choose an equally difficult path.

Today, the pioneering spirit is definitely needed in businesses, families, communities, governments and personal lives. For 21st-century pioneers, here are some questions worth considering:

Are you taking the time to note your progress on the trail to success, happiness, peace of mind and service?

Have you chronicled lessons learned in different aspects of your life?

Have you recorded your rise to success or put to paper the priceless insight that has come from overcoming difficult obstacles, challenges or setbacks?

How much time have you spent mentoring, coaching or simply sharing with others at work, in your family or in your community?

There is little doubt that the greatest legacy a person can leave is found in the principles and lessons they pass along to the next generation. Nothing is more rewarding or satisfying than helping others by making their pioneering journey a little easier.

In a day desperate for more true leaders, the world needs a new group of pioneers and trailblazers to drive the global economy, influence local communities and elevate the human condition. It also needs trail makers who can mark the path, show the way and pass on vital pioneering secrets.

We all should be thankful for those pioneers who have helped pave the way for the prosperity and opportunity of today. Then we should strive to leave the ultimate legacy to our families and communities — a well-marked trail.