SALT LAKE CITY — An LDS missionary from Utah fell and died Monday while sightseeing with other missionaries in Australia.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Elder Gavin Paul Zimmerman, age 19, from West Haven, Utah," church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said. "Elder Zimmerman has been serving in the Australia Sydney Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since August of 2017. Elder Zimmerman and a group of missionaries were at a popular sightseeing area on Monday when he slipped and fell from a cliff.

"Our sincerest condolences and prayers are with Elder Zimmerman's family and loved ones as they remember his life and mourn his passing. We pray they will feel the love of our Heavenly Father at this tragic time."

Zimmerman's parents, Raymond and Jeanette Zimmerman, issued a statement through the church.

"It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we share the news of our son’s passing from this earth to return home to his Heavenly Father," they said.

The statement said Zimmerman grew up in Roy and West Haven, Utah, where he attended Fremont High, played football and participated in track.

Zimmerman began his mission on Aug. 16, 2017, and served in several leadership positions in the mission field.

"He was a great example to us all," his parents said, "and he loved his mission very much. He enjoyed teaching people and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. He loved the Savior Jesus Christ and his family, and we loved him. Gavin was a bright light in our lives! We are so grateful for our Father in heaven’s plan of salvation. We know that we will be with him again one day. Our family will miss him greatly until we meet again."

