SALT LAKE CITY — Marvel Studios hopes a group hug will help those shaken by the events of “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Multiple attendees of San Diego Comic-Con shared photos on Twitter over the weekend taking a group photo surrounded by massive, prop Hulk arms. The photo is meant to serve as a grief counseling area for those affected by the end of “Infinity War.”

.@Paul_Bettany just surprised a group of Marvel Studios fans at the Avengers: Infinity War #GroupHug pop up at #SDCC! #Vision pic.twitter.com/a7IOncacYz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 20, 2018

Sometimes, you just need a #GroupHug. Come by the Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War” #GroupHug Pop-Up by Petco Park at San Diego Comic-Con! #MarvelSDCC #SDCC pic.twitter.com/KsPFugt9mp — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 19, 2018

Fans can line up outside a room where they will speak with one of the “Avengers” actors, receive a doughnut and T-shirt and have a chance to watch a deleted scene that won’t be included on the Blu-ray and DVD release of “Infinity War,” according to i09.

Posters outside the room include positive quotes from Marvel characters.

So #AvengersInfinityWar has a great setup at #SDCC where they are holding #GroupHug therapy sessions w/ free donuts for people still reeling from Thanos’s snap

(Plus you get to see a deleted scene that hasn’t been released yet) pic.twitter.com/VadGR6WAVi — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) July 21, 2018

Actors from “Infinity War” will ask groups a number of questions about their first Marvel Cinematic Universe memory, the shocking twists of the films and how fans felt about the end of “Infinity War.”

Fans will leave the event with a “spared by Thanos” bracelet, according to Uproxx.

The event is to promote the DVD and Blu-ray release, which drops Aug. 14.