ST. GEORGE — A toddler who was run over Sunday night during a family get-together has died, police confirmed Monday.

About 7 p.m., police were called to an area near 1100 East and 400 South in St. George where a 1 ½-year-old boy had been hit when his mom backed out on the way to get pizza for a group at a family gathering, said St. George police spokeswoman Lona Trombley.

The mother had some of the boy's cousins in the car with her, but the toddler had stayed behind with adult family members at the gathering. Trombley said the toddler "in the confusion" somehow ended up behind the mom's SUV when she put it in reverse.

There were several kids and parents in the area at the time, Trombley said. The child's name has not yet been released.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this time during this terribly tragic time. And as always with incidents such as this, we encourage everyone to take a moment and think about what we can do to try to keep this from happening," she said.

When in large groups of people, Trombley encouraged having someone watch as a vehicle is leaving to make sure no one is behind the car.

"There are blind areas in vehicles, and children are small. And sometimes we might need to take that extra precaution, even though it's not something we normally would think of," she said.