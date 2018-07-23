FRUITLAND, Duchesne County — Wildfire crews helped rescue dozens of people trapped by flash floods and debris flows in the area of a wildfire burn scar near Strawberry Reservoir.

The National Weather Service says heavy rains triggered flash flooding Sunday afternoon near The Pinnacles. Water went over the bridge at Strawberry River and Timber Canyon.

According to the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office, deputies, county road department workers and firefighters assigned to the Dollar Ridge Fire helped at least 50 people who found themselves trapped by fast-moving water and debris from the fire's burn scar on Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City put out an alert about 4 p.m. Sunday advising people along the Strawberry River near Strawberry Pinnacles and Camelot resort about flooding and debris after about an inch of rain fell in the area in an hour, according to the agency's radar.

Firefighters in the area, who were all quickly accounted for, immediately began efforts to help those stranded by the flood waters. A helicopter assigned to the fire was also called in to assist as deputies and county crews with heavy equipment responded to the area to help people evacuate.

Firefighters reported that there were 30 adults, 13 kids and "numerous" pets at Camelot. Nearly a dozen more people were west of the resort in the Timber Canyon area when the water began to rise, Duchesne County Sheriff David Boren said.

"The (Strawberry River Road) is closed indefinitely west of Camelot," the sheriff said in a news release.

The closure means there is no access to Timber Canyon either.

According to federal firefighting officials, Lower Red Creek Road remains open, however, residents and visitors are cautioned about the potential for flash floods and debris flows in the area.

The Dollar Ridge Fire has burned more than 57,000 acres and is 93 percent contained, according to the Monday's report from wildfire officials.

Boren said Sunday's incident is a reminder of the ongoing threat from the Dollar Ridge Fire.

"Given the damage done by the Dollar Ridge Fire, and the slope of the terrain in the burn scar, any amount of rain has the possibility to trigger flash flooding and debris flows," Boren said. "People need to know this and take the proper precautions."