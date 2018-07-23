SALT LAKE CITY — Bert Miller, a quiet-but-witty, unassuming mechanic and volunteer firefighter, brought the emblems of the sacrament to John O'Connor in the foyer of the LDS Church's Fallon South Stake Center on Sunday, minutes before O'Connor got up off the couch, walked into the chapel and allegedly shot and killed Miller, his daughter said Monday morning.

Courtesy Miller family Bert Miller was a volunteer firefighter for the highly regarded Fallon/Churchill County Volunteer Fire Department before he was murdered during an LDS Church sacrament meeting on Sunday, July 22, 2018.

O'Connor, 48, was formally charged Monday with murder and battery with substantial harm and is being held on bail of $1.05 million, according to Fallon Police Chief Kevin Gehman.

Meanwhile, Miller's family is preparing for a funeral on Friday, a tragic turn to a family reunion planned around what was to be Miller's 62nd birthday on Saturday.

"He was one of the most selfless, soft-spoken, kind people I know," said his daughter, Heidi Ayers.

Police have not established a motive to explain why O'Connor would allegedly shoot Miller, and the investigation is ongoing, Gehman said.

"We have no way to understand why this happened," said Ayers, the second of Miller's three children. "My dad shook his hand before the meeting. My dad passed the sacrament to him five minutes before."

Ayers said her father was sitting on the same back bench by the chapel door that her family has occupied for 35 years. About 120 to 140 people were attending the Sunday worship services of the Fallon Third Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to estimates by witnesses.

"My dad's back was to him when he came in the door," Ayers said, "and he came around to the front of him."

Miller had urged his wife, LuDene, who is undergoing cancer treatments, to stay home from Sunday services to rest the ankle she broke in a fall a week ago.

He was sitting with his brother and sister-in-law, who were visiting from Utah for a family reunion.

Gehman said investigators recovered a handgun while executing a search warrant at O'Connor's residence. They said it is similar to the gun described by witnesses and matches the caliber of shell casings found in the chapel.

Courtesy Miller family Bert Miller enjoying time last week with four of his five grandchildren, Clara, Zachary, Aaron and Jaxson.

Fallon Police have finished processing the crime scene in the chapel and released the meetinghouse back to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Miller had five grandchildren.

"He was a great dad," Ayers said, "but he was a better Papa."

He enjoyed fishing with his sons and son-in-law and riding four-wheelers with his grandchildren.

Ayers said Miller's funeral is scheduled on Friday at 11 a.m. at the LDS meetinghouse at 450 N. Taylor Street in Fallon.

Miller and his wife had been married for 37 years. He had been a proud volunteer with the highly regarded Fallon/Churchill County Volunteer Fire Department for 35 years, serving at times as captain and assistant chief, Ayers said.

A department administrator confirmed Miller's service but declined a request for additional information.

Miller and his wife operated an auto parts store in Fallon for nearly 10 years. After they sold it, Miller went to work as a mechanic at the nearby Navy base for Chugach International. He had worked there for 20 years.

"We've been stranded in stores, at dinner, at church," Ayers said. "His pager would go off and it might be a couple of hours or a couple of days before we'd see him again."

Ayers said Miller had known O'Connor for years.

"They were acquaintances. (O'Connor) was a convert, but he wasn't very active. My dad always said hi to him."

LuDene Miller learned of the shooting from a friend who called and told her a call had gone out on emergency radios about a shooting at the Fallon South Stake Center, 750 W. Richards St. She tried to phone her husband, but he didn't answer.

She called Ayers, who lives three houses away. Ayers grabbed her husband, a paramedic, and they ran to the meetinghouse.

A Navy doctor who was attending the ward for the first time, two bystanders and Ayers' husband tried to help Miller.

This story will be updated.