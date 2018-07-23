AMERICAN FORK CANYON — A South Jordan man died Sunday night after getting pinned beneath his off-road vehicle in American Fork Canyon, officials said.

About 9 p.m., Richard Tomlinson, 65, was coming down a hill in the Dutchman Flat area above Tibble Fork Reservoir in a side-by-side with his wife when they reached a dead end and tried to back out, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. The wife got out while Tomlinson tried to move the side-by-side, he said.

The off-road vehicle then rolled off the side of the hill and Tomlinson got trapped underneath and suffered serious head injuries, Cannon said.

His wife was unable to get him out from under the vehicle and she did not know whether he was still alive, the sergeant said. Search and rescue and medical crews responded about an hour later. Tomlinson was declared dead at the scene, according to Cannon.

It took crews until about 3 a.m. Monday to remove him from underneath the vehicle, Cannon said.

He said there's no indication alcohol was involved in the man's death, adding that it appeared to be an accident.