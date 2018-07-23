WEST IS BEST

July 24 commemorates the Mormon pioneers reaching the Salt Lake Valley. It’s also Karl Malone’s birthday, and the day he arrived in Utah to launch an 18-year run with the Jazz.

One of the aforementioned parties built an empire; the other built, well, an empire.

The difference? One wrestled with the untamed West. The other wrestled with the untamed Dennis Rodman.

Regardless, Utah clearly was the ideal place for both Mormons and Mailmen. Happy 24th to both.

PETKE PROMOTION

Almost exactly a year ago, RSL coach Mike Petke was sent off during a match, triggering a postgame rant that included passing out photocopies of officiating miscues.

Last week, Petulant Petke was again ejected. After fuming about transparency, and insinuating an MLS video assistant ref was watching “The Simpsons,” rather than doing his job, Petke challenged the league office.

“Fine me,” he said in a KMYU-TV interview. “I don’t care anymore…drain my bank account. I don’t give a (expletive) anymore.”

Rock On’s suggestion to team owner Dell Loy Hansen: Pay Petke’s $10,000 fine. Then give him a $10,000 bonus for making soccer interesting.

Mike Petke goes on another classic rant against MLS referees after @RealSaltLake's 3-2 loss to Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/DWwjoBhw77 — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) July 15, 2018

PLASTIC MAN

Former NBA player Kermit Washington has been sentenced to prison for spending charity donations on shopping and vacations, as well as plastic surgery for his girlfriend.

Boy, time flies. Seems only yesterday he was paying for Rudy Tomjanovich’s plastic surgery.

RELISH THE WINS

Joey Chestnut recently won the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog eating contest for the 11th times in 12 years.

No disrespect to France, but that’s what you call “dominating the beautiful game.”

Mary Altaffer Reigning champion Joey Chestnut, center, celebrates with Master of ceremonies George Shea, right, and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, after winning the men's competition of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the final seconds of the competition, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. Chestnut broke his own world record by eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

STAR STUFF

NBA rookie Trae Young says the first time he was ever star-stricken was when he met ESPN’s Doris Burke.

To which Chris Berman allegedly fumed, “Can we just back-back-back-back this up a minute?”

THE ROYAL TREATMENT

Meghan Markle cheered Serena Williams in person at Wimbledon, this year.

Apparently she wanted some pointers on how royalty goes about its business.

EASY DECISION

Hulk Hogan recently had his membership in the WWE Hall of Fame reinstated.

Hogan correctly assumed his dismissal was nothing a couple of face-breakers and a brain-buster couldn’t fix.

STEADY WHIT

A Yardbarker list of Pac-12 coaching “summer reads” includes a fictitious book by Kyle Whittingham titled, “Consistency is the Key.”

So is it about consistently winning bowl games, or consistently failing to win the division?

THE COUNT

Danica Patrick, tweaking LeBron James at the ESPYs: “When LeBron hosted, he made fun of me too. I’d say we’re even. JR Smith would say, ‘We’re up by one!’”