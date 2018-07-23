SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 23.

Shooting at LDS meetinghouse in Nevada

One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting at an LDS Church meetinghouse Sunday in Fallon, Nevada, according to the Deseret News.

The shooting occurred after sacrament service. John Kelly O’Connor shot and killed Bert Miller, witnesses and police told the Deseret News.

"I don’t know why you’d ever want to shoot Bert Miller. He’s the nicest guy in the world," Rich Hutchings, a ward member, told the Deseret News. "It’s absolutely shocking."

Witnesses said Miller died from four to eight shots from a handgun.

"Pandemonium broke out," ward member Steve White said. "People were screaming and hitting the ground."

Utah’s wildfire season among worst ever

Utah has seen wildfires rage across the state this year, resulting in firefighting agencies spending $47 million to repair and battle the fires, according to the Deseret News.

Officials project 2018 to be one of the state’s most devastating years.

About 115,500 acres have burned so far, according to the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

The $47 million likely pays for “firefighting aircraft, engines, crews, staff, water, fuel and supplies all leave a hefty bill, and most of the costs are divided among the relevant agencies — federal, state or county,” according to the Deseret News.

"Fire costs change by the minute," said Wade Muehlhof, regional spokesman for the Forest Service. "Every time a plane takes off, every time a crew is called upon a fire."

Team Fredette advances in new tournament

Jimmer Fredette is back playing basketball in the United States, and he’s going off.

As the Deseret News reported, Fredette led his Team Fredette in The Basketball Tournament with a game-high 30 points to defeat the Jackson TN Underdawgs in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday.

“We led most of the game, which was good. Our team did much better. I didn’t play very well today, so my team did a great job picking (up the slack),” Fredette told ESPN after the game.

Fredette’s team moved on to the Super 16 of the annual tournament, where the winning team bags a $2 million prize.

Trump fires off against Iran’s leader

President Donald Trump sent an all-caps warning to President Hassan Rouhani late Sunday night, according to The Associated Press.

Trump’s tweet was a direct response to Rouhani’s statement Sunday that "American must understand well that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”

Trump responded, "NEVER EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKE OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE."

