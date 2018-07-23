Two Utahns have been invited to the U.S. Deaf Soccer Women’s National Team training camp in Fremont, Michigan.

Sophie Post and Payton Degraw accepted invitations to attend the camp July 21-26. The national team is coached by former U.S. Women's National Team player Amy Griffin. The women’s team won Deaflympics gold medals in 2005, 2009, and 2013 and is the two-time (2012 & 2016) defending Deaf World Cup champion.

In order to qualify for the national team, players must have an average hearing loss of at least 55 decibels in their best ear.

Post, who has a hearing loss of 65-70 decibels, is a 4.0 student and will be a sophomore at Murray High School. She played on the Spartans soccer team last year. She attended the national training camp in Austin, Texas, in late December and early January.

DeGraw, whose hearing loss is 110 decibels, will be a senior at Brighton High School, where she maintains a 3.5 GPA.