Weber State football coach Jay Hill took his family to their first-ever Cubs Cubs game at Wrigley field, and he came home with a souvenir.
He was even caught on camera making a spectacular one-handed catch, according to Weber State athletics director Jerry Bovee.
Former Weber State assistant football coach — now the wide receivers coach at BYU — Fesi Sitake joked that Hill’s pickle ball hobby is paying off.
Donovan Mitchell shows his love for Utah
When @whosalex made fun of Utah and Delaware, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell came to the defense of Utah.
Mitchell, who seems to be everywhere this summer, also attended the Real Salt Lake match on Saturday with Jazz teammate Royce O’Neale.
Before the game, fans also got to interact with suspended RSL manager Mike Petke.
RSL jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Rocky Mountain Cup rivals Colorado Rapids, but ended with a draw after a weather delay.Comment on this story
Alex Smith making friends in D.C.
Former Utah Utes quarterback Alex Smith is know for being the nice guy in San Francisco and Kansas City — now the nation’s capital is noticing.
Sports Business Journal reporter John Ourand told his followers on Twitter that Smith paid for most of the folks around his table at a restaurant over the weekend.
And finally ....
Utah Royals midfielder Desiree Scott taught a little girl how to kick the ball during the Days of '47 Family Fest. The photos tell the story best: