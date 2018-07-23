Weber State football coach Jay Hill took his family to their first-ever Cubs Cubs game at Wrigley field, and he came home with a souvenir.

He was even caught on camera making a spectacular one-handed catch, according to Weber State athletics director Jerry Bovee.

So my man @CoachJayHill makes his first ever visit to Wrigley Field with his family to see the Cubs take on the Cardinals and he makes a great one hand grab off Molina in the 5th. Jacob is excited to get a foul ball. Magical! #Cubs #EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/J0tCyOzcWs — Jerry Bovee (@JerryBovee) July 21, 2018

Former Weber State assistant football coach — now the wide receivers coach at BYU — Fesi Sitake joked that Hill’s pickle ball hobby is paying off.

All that trained hand-eye coordination from pickle ball is paying off! I see you @CoachJayHill!!!! 👀 — Fesi Sitake (@fsitake) July 21, 2018

Donovan Mitchell shows his love for Utah

When @whosalex made fun of Utah and Delaware, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell came to the defense of Utah.

Can’t speak for Delaware but Utah be poppin💯💯 slide to Utah I’ll show you 😒 https://t.co/NlmTu05i9I — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 23, 2018

Mitchell, who seems to be everywhere this summer, also attended the Real Salt Lake match on Saturday with Jazz teammate Royce O’Neale.

Donovan Mitchell's Insta story. Crowd was chanting "Believe" pic.twitter.com/gJVSY6cnQk — Ryan McDonald (@ryanwmcdonald) July 22, 2018

Before the game, fans also got to interact with suspended RSL manager Mike Petke.

RSL jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Rocky Mountain Cup rivals Colorado Rapids, but ended with a draw after a weather delay.

Alex Smith making friends in D.C.

Former Utah Utes quarterback Alex Smith is know for being the nice guy in San Francisco and Kansas City — now the nation’s capital is noticing.

Sports Business Journal reporter John Ourand told his followers on Twitter that Smith paid for most of the folks around his table at a restaurant over the weekend.

Spotted: Four days before the start of training camp, Redskins QB Alex Smith dined at Bareburger in Dupont Circle tonight and picked up the checks for most of the tables around him. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) July 23, 2018

And finally ....

Utah Royals midfielder Desiree Scott taught a little girl how to kick the ball during the Days of '47 Family Fest. The photos tell the story best: