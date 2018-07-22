Rosa Hurtado, right, Vanessa Rosales, Montcerat Flores and Alexis Vasquez of Las Gacelas drill team prepare to take the Days of '47 Arena to open the Fiesta Hispana Jaripeo and concert in Salt Lake City on Sunday. The Mexican-style rodeo event meant to help "connect culture and community" during the week of the Days of '47 Rodeo featured local and out-of-state talent including Escaramuzas (a women's horseback group), a cowboy monkey, Andalusian horses and trick riders, and by a performance by Ezequiel Peña, a popular Mexican singer. The event celebrates the contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community during the Days of '47 Rodeo. Proceeds from the rodeo benefited nonprofits Latinos in Action and Una Mano Amiga (A Friendly Hand).