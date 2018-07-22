SALT LAKE CITY — Police have confirmed a shooting during a sacrament meeting today in an LDS meetinghouse in Fallon, Nevada.

"There was a shooting," said Kaitlin Ritchie, Fallon City marketing and communications coordinator. "The shooter is in custody. The investigation is ongoing as of right now."

Ritchie said police would release more information later this afternoon.

"We have not confirmed any injuries or fatalities at this time," she said.

The shooting took place after the sacrament was passed in the the Fallon Third Ward in the Fallon South Stake Center, 750 W. Richards Street, said Rich Hutchings, a member of the ward.

Hutchings said shortly after 5 p.m. that police were at the building taking statements.

An LDS Church spokesman issued a statement late Sunday afternoon.

"We have recently learned of a shooting in Fallon, Nevada, during a church service," Eric Hawkins said. "Details are still developing, and inquiries should be directed to local law enforcement personnel.

"We express our love to those in this congregation and our prayers for the victims and their families. Local leaders are ministering to them at this time."

