PLEASANT GROVE — Moving on from an ill-fated, 13-year marriage was difficult enough without having to stare at all the unfinished projects started by the man who no longer lived there.

Thanks to generous neighbors and local businesses, Kimberly Anderson has again found comfort in her own home.

"At least 22 people offered to help out in some way or another," she said, adding that hundreds more provided financial support. "Pretty much all of these people were strangers who wanted to help."

A Deseret News article in January indicated that Anderson, who works full-time as a special needs nurse outside of the home, was struggling to make ends meet and get things done, as well as gain closure from her past. Dozens of "odd jobs" throughout her home needed addressing, including drafty, old windows, broken doors and some unsafe conditions.

In addition to fully funding her online fundraising page, Utahns came out of the woodwork to do big and small jobs throughout the home, including building walls and completely gutting and refinishing the master bathroom, replacing all the windows and doors in the home, and even fixing Anderson's car, which was on loan from her parents. Labor and know-how, as well as supplies and effort, was offered mostly free of charge.

"I felt such an outpouring of love from these people who donated not only their money, but their time and energy," Anderson said. "It was amazing to see the community come together and help me when I felt so desperate at the time."

Ben Garrison, co-owner and general manager at Paul Davis Restoration of Utah, with offices in Sandy and Kaysville, said parts of Anderson's home were in pretty bad shape. But, the clincher for him was that Anderson's children, two of whom have various developmental issues, were at risk.

"We want to be a meaningful part of the community," he said. His partner had seen the initial article and immediately wanted the to help Anderson and her family.

"We can't be everything to everyone, but in times of need … we can help to put people's lives back together," Garrison said. He worked with other businesses, including Lowe's, to get low-cost supplies and donated labor.

"It's really remarkable that quite a number of people came together and made it as affordable as they did," he said. "Hats off to everyone involved."

Anderson said she's developed lasting friendships with some who helped, including one woman who was also going through a divorce at the time. The outpouring definitely lifted her spirits.

The help, she said, has alleviated so much worry and embarrassment about her situation. It has also helped her lose 80 pounds.

Before, though, she'd try to close her eyes and "decompress" alone in her bedroom, "but when I'd open my eyes and see everything that needed to be done, it would all come back," Anderson said. "Now, I can get away from the world for a while and ignore all the stresses that I have."

Having the "big projects" out of the way, she said, "is so refreshing and calming to me. It makes the little ones seem more manageable."

Her new master bathroom is suited to her needs, everything shiny and new, but also functional, which is something the family didn't have for years.

"It has changed my outlook on life," Anderson said. "It has also changed the outlook of my kids because they've seen all the help we've gotten."

The single mom of three is hoping her family can continue to "pay it forward" and help others in ways she's been helped along the way and at the times she's most needed it.

"It restores my faith in humanity and makes me proud to live where I do," Anderson said. "It's so nice to know that people really do care."