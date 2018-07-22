SANDY — About six things needed to go exactly right for Colorado to score the late equalizer Saturday night, the first of which was a bit of deja vu for Real Salt Lake.

Three RSL players had a chance to foul or slow down Colorado defender Edgar Castillo as he dribbled around and through the defense in the 88th minute, but nobody did. Jefferson Savarino, Justen Glad and Kyle Beckerman all had opportunities to close down Castillo at some point during his 27-yard dribbling run.

Castillo eventually got close enough to goal to uncork a powerful shot from 15 yards out that forced Nick Rimando into a diving save. The rebound trickled straight to Dillon Serna, and Rimando didn’t pop up quick enough to get his near post covered as Serna slipped an improbable equalizer through the acute angle.

It’s a goal that Real Salt Lake knows it should’ve dealt with well before it got that dangerous. It wasn’t the first time a dribbling defender caused so much trouble.

Back in June during a U.S. Open Cup loss to Kansas City at Rio Tinto Stadium, Kansas City’s first goal came after center back Emiliano Amor made a penetrating 40-yard run through the middle of the field. Nobody closed him down, he played a ball in behind, and Kansas City capitalized en route to the win.

After that game, Nick Besler said, “Someone’s got to step up and make a tackle or make him make a decision a little quicker, we should never allow a center back to make that big of a run without engaging.”

There were similarities with Castillo’s run. Somebody needed to tackle the ball away a few seconds earlier, and nobody did.

RSL coach Mike Petke, who watched the match from the stands as he serves his two-game suspension, was asked what the biggest takeaway from the match would be so his team doesn’t cough up a two-goal lead again.

“If there was a guarantee it wouldn’t happen again, I’d be a millionaire. I’d have an answer to the world’s problem in everything. How do you not repeat mistakes?” said Petke.

Even though the players on the field weren’t the same, RSL’s defensive blunder on Colorado’s equalizer was similar in nature to Kansas City’s goal a month earlier.

The bigger issue for Petke going forward in preventing a similar letdown is avoiding complacency.

RSL dominated the opening 20 minutes in building a two-goal lead, but it was never the same after the 70-minute lightning delay.

“If I had to narrow it down on what the lesson is, there can’t be any complacency whatsoever. We go up the way we started, we should have come out of the break completely focused and ready to go. Put a lot more pressure on them, quicker ball movement around that pressure. That’s the lesson to be learned,” said Petke.

Albert Rusnak echoed that sentiment in the more relaxed approach after the delay.

“The game is not over until it’s actually over. Being up 2-0 after 15 minutes means nothing at the end of the day if you tie the game. These games with the rivalry bring something extra. They could have won the game and we could have won as well. It shows how open these games are, and who takes advantage of the space can win. It’s a tie, and it’s a big disappointment for us that has cost us two points that we have to recover somewhere on the road,” said Rusnak.