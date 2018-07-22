OREM — It wasn’t the 11,752 feet of altitude or 48 hours of sleep deprivation that forced Shalise Morgan to stop and catch her breath.

It was sobs of gratitude that require her to pause in the pre-dawn hours of July 8 on her favorite mountain path, as the 43-year-old Heber native became the first person — man or woman — to summit Mt. Timpanogos seven consecutive times.

“As I was heading up to the seventh summit, I started thinking about my life six years ago, how I wanted to die,” she said. “Now my life is so…I never thought I would be doing something like this. To think of that, it’s just a huge blessing how my life has turned.”

Six years ago Morgan was in jail and wondering if she even wanted to continue fighting what felt like an unwinnable war with addiction.

“I’d struggled with drug addiction for 20-plus years,” said Morgan, who now works in a substance abuse treatment facility. “It started when I was 14, and I went through everything — opiates, heroin.”

When she was released from jail, she started running with a group that tries to help addicts replace addiction with healthy habits like running or cycling — Addict II Athlete.

“I started running with a group of friends, and we started out running on the road,” she said. “They actually introduced me to trail running. It became such a huge part of me instantly.”

In the mountains that surround both the city where she grew up, and the city she now calls home — Orem — Morgan found more than a reprieve from life’s chaos.

“I found some sense of belonging,” she said. “When I stepped into the mountains, it was like I was home.”

One of the Wasatch Mountain ranges most famous, and most intimidating peaks became her favorite — Timpanogos. She and her roommate Suzette Fisher summited the mountain that is the subject of Morgan’s tattoo last year. It was during that experience that she started to wonder if she could be the first person to climb the mountain seven straight times.

“I set the goal last year,” she said. “I put it on the calendar a year ago. Actually, it wasn’t to do seven (summits). It was to get out and see what I could do. …My goal was to of course make it seven times.” But expecting seven summits of Timpanogos was overwhelming. It was a dream wrapped in both great desire and significant fear.

“I thought if I could break that record, that would be awesome,” she said. “I hate to put expectations on myself. That’s why I kept it hush hush. I just wanted it to be for me.”

The decision to keep the effort between herself and a few close friends was two-fold. It kept the pressure at a bearable level and it allowed her to have her own experience with the challenges of more than 30,751 feet of verticle and 98.5 miles of trail.

“Of course I wanted that to be my goal, but it’s so hard when there are so many obstacles that can come up when you’re out there,” she said. “Deep down inside, I really felt like I was in a place physically and mentally to do this.”

So at 7 a.m. on July 6, she began to chase “the one thing I feared the most but wanted to accomplish more than anything.”

The first summit “went pretty smooth. I felt great, no issues, and I got up in a good amount of time and came down pretty quickly.” The second summit, however, was a different story.

“It was a really, really hot day and it zapped my energy,” she said. “That heat drains you, and it just kind of kills your spirit. My main focus was to stay hydrated, but it was hard to keep up on fuel being that hot.” While Morgan wanted to accomplish this goal for herself, she didn’t do it alone. She had a dedicated crew that not only made some of the summits with her but kept her motivated and healthy. On the second summit, they reminded her to eat and drink.

Melissa Robison made the second summit with her.

“Melissa and I probably didn’t say two words to each other,” she said with a laugh. “I just had to push through that heat.”

The third summit began in that heat, but as it started to cool off, she found renewed energy and motivation.

“I absolutely loved the third summit,” she said. “We got up there just as the sun was setting. It was super beautiful, and the colors were amazing. I was in a lot of gratitude on the third summit. …It reassured me why I was doing it.”

The fourth summit forced her to hike and run through the night.

“I struggle in the dark, and I kind of got in my head,” she said. “That’s when I want to shut down, when I get into, ‘Why am I doing this?’”

Two friends joined her for that fourth summit, and as it was their first, they were excited and energetic.

“They were talking to each other, and I just tried to listen to them,” she said. “In my mind, at the time, I was thinking, ‘Oh, gosh, I have three more to go and I’ve done three, and I was feeling tired. It was the worst one because I just kept questioning, ‘Why am I doing this?’”

Her friends guided her down from that fourth summit, and helped her get breakfast. She changed her shoes, her clothes and cleaned up a bit.

“The sun started coming up, and that’s always a refreshing moment,” she said. “For some reason that morning, there were so many of the Wasatch Mountain Wranglers (a group of trail runners), and the entire time I ran into people I knew. It made it super helpful because it kept my mind off of things.”

The sixth summit was another struggle. It was her second climb in the heat of the day.

“I had a different friend spraying me down with a water bottle the whole time and making me eat every 15 to 20 minutes,” Morgan said. “That was a pretty slow go because of the heat. …it was a lot more mentally hard because I was doing it over and over again.”

That is also, however, when she started to realize that goal she so desperately wanted was within realistic reach.

“I started thinking ‘This is going to happen’,” she said. “I knew I had some left in me. I knew I wasn’t done. I wasn’t super struggling to get to the top of the sixth and I still ran down. I had a lot left in my legs. I got kind of pumped.” She had a new group of friends join her for the seventh summit, and they started at midnight.

“I ended up summiting the seventh faster than my sixth,” she said. “I had a lot of excitement in me on that last one. It was almost over, and it was a lot cooler.”

When she reached the saddle of Timpanogos, she read a text message she’d received from Fisher.

“She sent me a text telling me how amazing I am,” she said, emotion strangling her voice, “that I’m doing something no man has done before, how she loves me. That last push to the summit was a breeze. My friends stopped and let me get to the summit by myself.”

It was on that narrow, picturesque trail to the top that she contemplated how trail running had changed her life, maybe saved her life.

She shed tears. She felt gratitude. She was proud of her accomplishment.

More than anything, though, she was basked in joy which just a few years ago she didn’t imagine was possible.

Morgan said her moment was both her own and a message to others who are struggling, especially women, that they’re capable of so much more than they realize. On her Facebook page, she said she wanted women to know “that we can overcome many obstacles and that we can do very hard things.”

For her, it was the challenge she needed, as well as the perfect symbol of what she’s navigated in her life. The mountain became a metaphor.

“The self-accomplishment,” she said of why she wanted to summit Timpanogos seven times. “I’ve run races, but it’s never been something just for me personally. I think that’s why this meant so much. Timp is my love. It’s my favorite mountain. I have this sense of being home, of connection every time I’m on that mountain.”