BIRDSEYE, Utah County — A woman and a boy were critically injured in a head-on collision Sunday morning, according to police.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 89 near Birdseye, Utah County. A 30-year-old woman and 13-year-old boy were both hospitalized in critical condition, Utah Highway Cpl. Andrew Battenfield. A 30-year-old man in one of the vehicles was in fair condition, Battenfield said.

All three people were wearing seat belts, Battenfield said.

The cause of the crash is unknown, he said.

U.S. 89 is closed in both directions at the site of the crash while the area is cleared.