OGDEN — The father of a baby found dead in Ogden Friday has been arrested for investigation of murder, according to police.

Alex Hidalgo, 37, has been booked into Weber County Jail on investigation of aggravated murder, abuse or desecration of a dead human body and obstruction of justice, according to a probable cause statement.

On Friday, a neighbor called police and said her neighbor's son was not breathing. Police went to the boy's residence at 2434 Madison Ave #7 and found 10-month-old Alex Hidalgo Jr. unresponsive and covered with blood. The baby was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the statement said.

Andrew Adams Police are investigating after a 10-month-old boy's body was found in a home on the 2400 block of Madison Avenue in Ogden on Friday, July 20, 2018.

According to the probable cause statement, the boy's mother told police Hidalgo was watching the 10-month-old and another child while she ran errands. When she returned to the apartment, Hidalgo was "sitting on the couch in the front room reading a Bible and watching a video of religious music and sermons," the statement said.

When the mother asked Hidalgo about the boy, Hidalgo "told her he had built an altar like they had talked about," according to the statement.

Police said when the mother asked where her son was, Hidalgo told her he was dead. He then began "talking about (the baby) having 666 on him," the statement said. The mother started looking for the boy and couldn't find him, police said, and she picked up her phone to make a call. Hidalgo told her not to or "she'll send him to prison," police said.

The mother continued searching and found the boy in a closet inside a garbage can, police said. The mom saw Hidalgo leave as she exited the closet holding her son, according to the statement. She then exited the apartment screaming, and another neighbor called 911 and helped her perform CPR on the boy, police said.

Police said they found blood spatters around the apartment and blood stains on the carpet, as well as "what appeared to be efforts to clean in the area."

They also found a paring knife in the kitchen sink that appeared to have recently been washed and a strainer "with what appeared to be human tissue," the statement said. Detectives said the infant had three stab wounds to the neck.

During the search for the boy's father on Saturday, a detective on the case offered $200 of his own money as a reward for information about Hidalgo.

Hidalgo was found by authorities Saturday night and brought into the police station for questioning, said Ogden Police Lt. Danielle Croyle.

Hidalgo has a string of misdemeanor convictions dating back several years, including domestic violence in front of a child, intoxication and DUI. He most recently pleaded guilty to misdemeanor drug possession in April, according to court records in Utah.