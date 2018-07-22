Former BYU guard Jimmer Fredette and his Team Fredette squad moved on to The Basketball Tournament’s Super 16 with a 99-89 victory over Jackson TN Underdawgs on Sunday at The Capital Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Fredette again paced his team, scoring 30 points on 9 of 22 shooting from the field while adding six rebounds and five assists in the second round of the annual 72-team, $2 million competition.

“We led most of the game, which was good. Our team did much better, I didn’t play very well today, so my team did a great job picking (up the slack),” Fredette said in an interview on ESPN.

After trailing by as many as 12 points in the first quarter of their first-round win Saturday, Team Fredette, the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Regional, was in control through much of their win over the No. 10 seeded Underdawgs.

Jackson TN took a 24-21 lead after one quarter behind 55.6 percent shooting from the field, but Team Fredette outscored the Underdawgs 30-20 in the second quarter to establish control. Fredette hit a stepback 3-pointer to end the first half, giving his team a 51-44 lead at the break.

Jimmer hits the step-back three before the buzzer to give Team Fredette a 51-44 lead at halftime! #TBT2018 pic.twitter.com/fcg9LWDMtg — TBT (@thetournament) July 22, 2018

Former BYU big man Brandon Davies added 13 points, a pair of rim-rattling dunks and three blocks for Team Fredette, while another ex-Cougar, Charles Abouo, added four points and two early offensive rebounds.

Brandon Davies with the reverse cram! Team Fredette ahead of Jackson TN 41-38 with 2:15 left in the half. #TBT2018 pic.twitter.com/SWw0VuECsw — TBT (@thetournament) July 22, 2018

Team Fredette now moves on to the next weekend of play, where it will match up with the winner between No. 6 seed Fort Wayne Champs and 14 seed Illinois BC in the Super 16 next Friday at 5 p.m. MDT in Atlanta. The game, played at the Georgia State Sports Arena, will be televised on ESPN2.