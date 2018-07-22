Former BYU guard Jimmer Fredette and his Team Fredette squad moved on to The Basketball Tournament’s Super 16 with a 99-89 victory over Jackson TN Underdawgs on Sunday at The Capital Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Fredette again paced his team, scoring 30 points on 9 of 22 shooting from the field while adding six rebounds and five assists in the second round of the annual 72-team, $2 million competition.
“We led most of the game, which was good. Our team did much better, I didn’t play very well today, so my team did a great job picking (up the slack),” Fredette said in an interview on ESPN.
After trailing by as many as 12 points in the first quarter of their first-round win Saturday, Team Fredette, the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Regional, was in control through much of their win over the No. 10 seeded Underdawgs.
Jackson TN took a 24-21 lead after one quarter behind 55.6 percent shooting from the field, but Team Fredette outscored the Underdawgs 30-20 in the second quarter to establish control. Fredette hit a stepback 3-pointer to end the first half, giving his team a 51-44 lead at the break.
Former BYU big man Brandon Davies added 13 points, a pair of rim-rattling dunks and three blocks for Team Fredette, while another ex-Cougar, Charles Abouo, added four points and two early offensive rebounds.
Team Fredette now moves on to the next weekend of play, where it will match up with the winner between No. 6 seed Fort Wayne Champs and 14 seed Illinois BC in the Super 16 next Friday at 5 p.m. MDT in Atlanta. The game, played at the Georgia State Sports Arena, will be televised on ESPN2.