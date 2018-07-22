Tony Finau wrapped up a strong showing at the Open Championship with an even-par 71 on Sunday in the major’s final round at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland, finishing the tournament in a tie for ninth with a 4-under-par 280.

The Salt Lake native carded a bogey on the par-3 eighth hole Sunday before getting back to par on the day with a birdie on the par-5 No. 14. It was his third straight even-par round, after Finau shot a 4-under 67 in the tournament's opening round.

Finau went into the final round tied for 13th and five shots off the lead. He ended the tournament four shots back of winner Francesco Molinari, who shot a 2-under-par 69 Sunday. Four golfers — Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele — finished tied for second two shots back. Finau tied with Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar at 4-under for the tourney.

It’s the third time Finau finished in the top 10 at a major this year. He tied for 10th at the Masters and finished fifth at the U.S. Open.

This is the highest finish for Finau at the British Open, as he tied for 18th two years ago and tied for 27th last year.

