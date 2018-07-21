SANDY — Real Salt Lake could do no wrong in the opening 20 minutes against rival Colorado on Saturday night. That momentum was interrupted by a 70-minute lightning delay, and it was never the same.

Despite scoring twice in the opening 20 minutes and looking dominant, RSL conceded twice to Colorado — including an 88th-minute equalizer — as the teams shared the points in a 2-2 tie on a stormy night at Rio Tinto Stadium.

With the tie, RSL dropped into sixth place in the Western Conference standings as the L.A. Galaxy leapfrogged with a win earlier on Saturday.

A win looked like a forgone conclusion earlier in the game.

After winning the pre-game coin flip, captain Kyle Beckerman made the ho-hum decision to attack the north goal. Ninety-nine times out of 100, it’s an inconsequential decision, but not this night.

A few minutes after the opening whistle, a summer storm rolled into Sandy, producing huge northern wind gusts. That allowed RSL to play on the front foot from the outset against one of the worst teams in MLS, and it bagged two goals in the opening 18 minutes and had all the momentum.

Real Salt Lake opened the scoring just 11 minutes into the game as Damir Kreilach circled around Colorado defender Tommy Smith to head home a Joao Plata cross for the 1-0 lead.

Six minutes later, Plata was on the receiving end of a goal.

After Jefferson Savarino chased down an Albert Rusnak through ball at the end line, he cut his cross back toward the top of the 6-yard box, where Plata was waiting to hammer it home as he beat Johan Blomberg to the spot.

In the 24th minute though, lightning moved into the area and forced a 70-minute weather delay. RSL wasn’t the same after that.

Once the game resumed, Colorado came out the aggressor and whittled the deficit to 2-1 with a penalty kick by Jack McBean in the 31st minute.

Referee Baldomero Toledo initially didn’t call anything when Kreilach collided with Colorado’s Johan Blomberg in the penalty. A minute later, he overturned the call after using VAR and awarded the penalty.

That most assuredly didn’t sit well with RSL coach Mike Petke. He was watching Saturday’s match from the stands as he served the first game of his two-game suspension for criticizing MLS officiating, particularly its handling of VAR in the Minnesota game the previous week.

Colorado continued to press with more urgency during the remainder of the first half, even though RSL maintained the lead until halftime.

In the second half, the Rapids had the benefit of attacking with the wind at their backs — albeit not as gusty. They eventually broke down the home side with all that pressure.

In the 88th minute, Colorado outside back Edgar Castillo weaved through RSL’s midfield and then back line and uncorked a driven shot that forced Nick Rimando into a diving save. The rebound trickled just a few yards to his right, and Diego Serna was there to clean it up for the equalizer.

The late goal denied RSL winning the Rocky Mountain Cup for the third straight season. It leads the season series 1-0-1, with the final game in Colorado next month.

Despite the late goal, Real Salt Lake extended its home unbeaten stretch to 10 straight (8-0-2).