SALT LAKE CITY — Two men are in critical condition following an early morning crash Saturday near Lamb's Canyon.

Authorities said the crash occurred in the early morning hours when a Ford pickup truck traveling westbound down Parley's Canyon left the road and veered into the median at Lamb's Canyon. The truck drove between the two I-80 bridges and went airborne, landing upside down on Lamb's Canyon Road below.

Officials said the two male occupants, both in their 30s, sustained critical injuries and were transported to area hospitals. Investigators said both occupants were wearing seatbelts. There were no witnesses.

The crash was initially reported around 6:00 a.m. by two individuals who were out for a morning run in Lamb's Canyon. Authorities said the vehicle was reported stolen and impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor to the accident. The investigation is ongoing.