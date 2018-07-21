The Cottonwood Stake marches down 500 South during the Days of '47 Youth Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday. One of the largest children's parades in the United States, the beloved tradition celebrated its finale after years as part of Utah's Days of '47 events. The annual Youth Parade included marching bands, decorated floats and performing groups. Rose Park native Stacy Harden, 37, participated in the event as a child and also had her own kids participate when they were old enough. Currently living near Mesa, Arizona, she has come back to Utah the past few years so her younger children could continue the family custom. "It was a great tradition for my family," she said. "It definitely gave you that hometown feeling where you were part of something bigger than yourself."

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.