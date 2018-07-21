CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — After mild weather for three days with rain for just one morning and temperatures in the 70s most of the afternoons, a bit of change is forecast for the final round of the Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links Sunday.

Winds of around 20 miles per hour are expected to start around noon, which will affect all of the leading groups, which include Utah’s Tony Finau, who tees off at 1:25 p.m. local time.

But that doesn’t bother Finau, who would actually welcome some windy conditions, which he feels could be to his advantage.

“I see myself as a great wind player,” he said. “I keep it low to the ground, something I’ve worked at the past few years. In my lone win on the PGA Tour (in Puerto Rico in 2016), we played in about a 30-mile-an-hour wind on Sunday."

Finau said he plays in the wind a lot in Utah, at his home course at Thanksgiving Point and some of the Park City courses in the mountains.

“It blows a lot in Utah, and I think it allows you to get more creative,” he said. “It looks that way for the forecast tomorrow, so it will be a tough test for everybody. If it starts to blow 20-25 (mph) like is expected tomorrow, making par could be a great score. It’s going to be interesting to see how it plays out.”

ON HIS OWN: Unlike the Masters in April, when he was surrounded by family members, including his wife and children, parents, siblings as well as assorted uncles, aunts and cousins, Finau has been by himself this week “across the pond” as he put it.

In fact, he was surprised during the first round when he glanced over and saw a Utah reporter out on the course following him and said, “it’s good to see a familiar face.”

Of course, dozens of fans act like they know Finau with chants of “To-ny, To-ny,” and often he’ll acknowledge them with eye contact and a smile. He said he doesn’t mind when some of the fans get a little rowdy and yell his name out.

“I love it, it’s part of the game at this level," he said. "It's pretty cool when you get some success and you start to get a little more recognized. I'm definitely doing something right if people start to recognize me."

As for not having any family nearby, he said, “I enjoy it whether they’re here or not. I know they’re following me and here in spirit. It’s cool just to be here, and I’m enjoying the week."

JORDAN’S HAIRCUT: Jordan Spieth, who is chasing his second straight Open trophy this week, was asked about a haircut he got Saturday morning, which was shorter than his usual look.

He said he needed a haircut so he went to a random place in the town centre of Carnoustie. He revealed that it cost nine pounds and he paid 20 pounds with a tip and that the barber didn’t know who he was.

Spieth got laughs in the interview room when he described the haircut.

“He went a little high and tight," he said. "It was intended to be what I normally get, but instead he went a little shorter. Very British haircut. A little shaved on the sides, a little longer on top. Summertime — it works out.”

OPEN NOTES: Of the 79 players who made the cut, 41 finished with under-par scores in Saturday’s round. … The final tee time on Saturday was 4 p.m. local time, but will be at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday. … Tiger Woods, who has the largest and loudest gallery this week, led the tournament for about 20 minutes on Saturday after he birdied No. 14 to go to 6-under for the day and the tournament. However he fell back and finished with a 5-under 66 and stands four shots off the lead. … After barely making the cut on Friday, England’s Justin Rose tied the course record with a 7-under-par 64, which puts him at 4-under par for the tournament, just five shots off the lead.