ERDA, Tooele County — Shani Barker does not consider herself a "country girl."

However, her husband grew up in the sleepy town of Erda, where "if people do want to have horses, they can have horses," Barker said.

She and her husband dreamed of returning to Erda and eventually moved there with their children about 11 years ago.

Barker, along with some other residents of the town that had a population of about 4,600 in the 2010 census, opposes a mixed-use development that wants to sprout in an area of farmland.

The preliminary plan for the project was approved by Tooele County at a public meeting in June, where neighbors were able to voice their opinions on the project. The developers will need to meet conditions named by the planning commission, after which they will request final plan approval.

Jay Nielsen, one of the developers, said Friday he and his colleagues do not yet know when they will present the project for final approval, and they were continuing "to refine the project cost estimate."

The 246-acre planned community, named Skywalk, will be planted west of Tooele Valley Airport and south of state Route 80. According to county planning documents, it will incorporate up to 632 high-density units in a 23-acre area; up to 186 town houses in a 21-acre area; and 116 detached homes on 42 acres. The development will also include space for businesses, public buildings, trails and parks.

Barker says the project received initial approval "before there really was an understanding (among residents) what was going to go on there."

Some residents are concerned that the development could cause traffic problems, overcrowd schools and dry up their wells — and damage Erda's feeling of open space and small town charm.

Shani Barker and daughter Rachel talk while standing in their horse coral at their home in Erda on Friday, July 13, 2018.

In an email conversation with the Deseret News, Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne said the land has traditionally been used for "agricultural purposes in a rural-type setting."

"But like many landowners in similar situations, for one reason or another they choose to sell their land and typically large residential or commercial developers are the most interested in paying the sought-after prices for such properties. The end-use of those developers is typically driven by market conditions and a region’s growth projections," Milne said.

He said the community is "grappling with the very real consequences of population growth. … The challenge of addressing what we want our community to look like as we grow will undoubtedly be a hot topic for a while."

Shani Barker and her daughter Rachel watch skydivers land at the airport in Erda on Friday, July 13, 2018.

Nielsen, also in an email exchange with the Deseret News, emphasized the area's need for "amenities."

"The county's goal is to allow residents to continue their country lifestyle. If the county were to continue similar growth patterns as to what has been happening, the open space will be used up and lifestyles will have to change. Creating iconic centers at key intersections is the county's plan for enabling the continuation of the country lifestyle while bringing in amenities," he said.

He said the development could also further the county's goal of bringing more tech jobs to the area.

"Not having to drive so far to work each day will help locally and assist in reducing traffic on I-80, 201 and other routes," he said.

Shani Barker and daughter Rachel and one of their horses, Country, are pictured at their home in Erda on Friday, July 13, 2018.

Some who oppose the project say they understand that growth brings housing needs, but feel the location is wrong.

"I see the need for development, so I'm not naive to the fact that they want to have growth. This just seems like a strange way and a strange place to do it," Barker said, adding that she thinks the developer's plan is "beautiful" but poorly placed.

Shani Barker, daughter Rachel and son Billy walk in their horse coral as they talk about a proposed high-density development project near their home in Erda on Friday, July 13, 2018.

Monica Kennedy echoed Barker's thoughts.

"We have welcomed new families daily and have watched our small community grow. I think everyone knows that growth is inevitable. And even though we are sad to see it grow so big, the real issue is the county’s decisions to bring in large communities like the proposed Skywalk," Kennedy said.

Barker says much of the community is made up by older retirees, who live on a fixed income. She says many of them are worried they will need to dig their wells deeper.

Candice Hawkins, another resident, also worries about how a new development will affect the community's water supply.

"That area already has had water problems with their wells as it is. I don't see how this new community will not also continue to create new water problems for our wells," she said.

Rachel and Billy Barker comb their horse, Country, as their mother, Shani Barker, not pictured, discusses her concerns about a proposed high-density development project near their home in Erda on Friday, July 13, 2018.

Jason Losee, Tooele County zoning administrator, says a development can't move forward without developers showing proof of water rights per county code.

According to the developer, those involved with the project are looking at different development strategies to make the project environmentally friendly and reduce water use, Nielsen said.

Barker says overall, Erda residents are confused about plans to place a "high-density" area in a "country setting."

"I think that's the feeling, is that there are areas that are growing. Can't we just keep one area in the valley that kind of just stays that rural setting, where if people do want to have horses, they can have horses?" she asked.

Hawkins agrees.

When others who want to live in tight quarters with a city-like feel to it move in, they complain of the livestock smell and they destroy the view that most of us have. Candice Hawkins, Erda resident

She said she and her family moved to Erda four years ago because they wanted to live somewhere close to the city that still had the "country-like feel."

"We have a beautiful farm field in our backyard and no homes or big buildings that block our view of the mountains or sunset in the evenings. We are able to view the Salt Lake shimmering in the sunsets in the evening. We love waking up in the summers and hearing cows and sheep talking. It's wonderful," she said.

Hawkins said she believes the creation of a new community within Erda will destroy the lifestyle for those who already live there.

"When others who want to live in tight quarters with a city-like feel to it move in, they complain of the livestock smell and they destroy the view that most of us have."