I'm writing regarding Rep. Rob Bishop's op-ed, "To anyone aspiring to be senator: Scrap the filibuster," July 16. He is spot on, writing that while the filibuster prevents some horrible policies from being enacted, it also prevents horrible policies from being removed. He also wrote, "an elected majority has a responsibility to act." These matters are seriously linked.

Closely related to the filibuster (where 60 votes bring cloture) is the Senate 60-vote rule to enact legislation. This is the second greatest flaw.

The 60-vote "legislative rule" allows a minority to thwart the majority. A serious consequence is that, as I surmise, voters often don't know the majority's true colors. Think about this: When the majority is allowed to enact or remove laws, their true colors are revealed. Then more voters really become aware of what the majority stands for (especially when action so often differs from what majority leaders speak).

It would naturally follow, given time, that voters would become better informed and cast their vote accordingly.

David Hullinger

Springville