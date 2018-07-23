Like so many other Americans, I took a chance to start my own business years ago and have been able to build something that has allowed me to support my family, hire employees and deliver value to my customers. With a background in computer science, I left my job in 2002 and opened an online store to sell computer and networking equipment on eBay. I began working out of my house with my wife helping by going to the post office to mail packages. Now we have an office and warehouse and five employees.

Small entrepreneurs like me are disappointed and nervous after a Supreme Court ruling struck down a long-standing tax principle, which leaves a lot of uncertainty that could pose a danger to my business and to my employees.

In the South Dakota v. Wayfair case, the court overturned a 1992 precedent — known as the Quill standard — that states can only impose sales tax burdens on businesses with a physical presence in that state. The standard that has existed since Quill is clear, simple and fair. Retailers without a presence in a state should not be held responsible for meeting the tax burdens of a state they don’t reside in, and the tax authorities in those states shouldn’t have collection and regulatory power over my business. Fortunately, the court did distinguish between small businesses and large ones, such as Wayfair and Overstock. The South Dakota state law at issue did have a threshold for small businesses, so there may be some protections for small businesses, but it leaves too many issues unresolved.

As an online retailer based in Utah, I should not be obligated to collect and figure out the sales tax from every customer across the nation (and world) and remit that to the tax authorities in those states or localities. There are over 10,000 tax jurisdictions across the United States, and it simply is not practical to make me responsible for figuring out the taxes on every one of those purchases.

If I had to collect those taxes and navigate the minefields of thousands of jurisdictions, it would put a tremendous burden on me and my business. I’d need to hire an accountant to help figure out those tax burdens and ensure I am doing it right.

Most worrisome about the imposition of these tax burdens on me is the danger of subjecting me and my business to the tax laws and auditing power of a state or city I don’t live in and have no connection to. If the revenue department of California decided I did not collect the right amount and decided to audit me, I would have few recourses. I could not go down to the local revenue office or turn to my own elected officials to help if I feel I am being treated unfairly. The officials in those states do not represent me; they are not worried about my vote. I may need to spend hours on the phone or drive or fly to another state or find tax lawyers in another state — or just pay whatever they decided I must pay.

Such a system would be unfair and burdensome and go against many of the principles that we’ve long upheld as a country. Creating a system where small businesses have to collect and navigate the tax laws of thousands of jurisdictions and make themselves liable to those states’ tax laws would put many businesses in jeopardy and be a major deterrent to the creation of future online retailers.

After this disappointing decision, we need Congress to step in and pass commonsense legislation that prevents the imposition of an internet sales tax and prevents states from imposing tax burdens on businesses without a presence in those states — especially small businesses. While small online sellers like me may have some protections after this ruling, we need much more clarity. We need to protect small online retailers and stop us from becoming subject to the taxes and rules of thousands of tax offices where we don’t live.

The exciting age of the internet has created so much opportunity for Americans like me to start businesses and pursue our passions — often at great risk to ourselves and our families. After a disappointing Supreme Court decision, we need our elected officials to pass legislation that will protect us and encourage more startups and small businesses to take chances so these businesses will continue to drive a thriving online economic system that delivers products, creates jobs and creates wealth throughout the nation.