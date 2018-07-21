OGDEN — Police want to find Alex Hidalgo, 37, in connection with questions they have over the death his 10-month-old son Friday.

The child, identified as Alex Hidalgo Jr., was found non-responsive at about 4 p.m. in a residence in the 2400 block of Madison Avenue. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Ogden Police Capt. Danielle Croyle said the baby had traumatic injuries and Hidalgo is wanted for questioning.

"We are asking for the community's help," she said.

Hidalgo is not considered to be armed or dangerous.

Anyone with information can call dispatch at 801-395-8221 or email [email protected]

A Weber County Homicide Task Force detective is offering $200 of his own money as a reward for information about Hidalgo.