For as bad as his day started during the third round of the Open Championship on Saturday, Tony Finau found a way to finish strong, shooting an even-par 71.

The Salt Lake City native began the day tied for sixth at the major after shooting a 71 on Friday, but he ran into trouble early with bogeys on the second and third hole. He followed that up with a pair of birdies on back-to-back holes, but dropped down the leaderboard by shooting a double bogey on the par-5 sixth hole and was 2-over on the front nine.

While Finau shot a bogey on the 12th hole to go to 3-over par on the day, he carded an eagle on the par-5 14th hole and added a birdie on No. 17 to climb back to even par on the day and 4-under for the tournament. Finau was five shots off the lead when he wrapped up his third round.

This story will be updated.