Jimmer Fredette and his Team Fredette squad found themselves in a much tighter battle than you’d expect from a No. 2 vs. No. 15 seed matchup Saturday during the first round of The Basketball Tournament.

Fredette’s team took control down the stretch, though, and emerged with an 88-80 victory over the Peoria Allstars at The Capital Center in Columbus, Ohio that moves them on to Sunday’s second round in the annual 72-team, $2 million prize competition.

After a slow start that saw Team Fredette trail by as many as 12 points in the first quarter, the team fought its way back into the contest with a 13-2 second-quarter run. The former BYU star Fredette led the way with 32 points on 9 of 17 shooting while going a perfect 11 of 11 from the free-throw line. He added three rebounds and three assists.

Fredette hit all three of his 3-pointers during the second quarter, including one from near midcourt that put Team Fredette ahead 40-38 just before the half. Both squads went into the break tied at 44, and the game stayed tight the rest of the way.

Brandon Davies, another ex-Cougar, also had a big game, scoring 21 points to go along with a team-high eight rebounds and four assists, as well as a big third-quarter block.

A third former BYU star, Charles Abouo, had three points, three rebounds, an assist and a turnover in the win.

Peoria advanced to the first round by beating West Coast Ronin in a play-in game Friday night.

“In the first game, you’ve got to try and get the first-quarter jitters out. Peoria played a game last night … so they came in ready to go. We weren’t prepared in that first quarter, so we had to come back,” Fredette said in a postgame interview on ESPN.

After playing from behind much of the game, Team Fredette took its first multi-possession lead of the contest with 4:18 to play when Fredette found teammate Ra’Shad James for a 3-pointer that put Team Fredette ahead 77-72. Moments later, after a Peoria turnover, James hit another 3 for an 80-72 advantage.

James wrapped up the win with his third 3-pointer of the fourth quarter and added 14 points for Team Fredette, which was outrebounded 18-9 on the offensive glass by Peoria.

“We did a good job clamping down and taking over in the fourth quarter, making big shots,” Fredette told ESPN.

Team Fredette will play the winner of Zoo Crew, a University of Pittsburgh alumni team, and Jackson TN Underdawgs on Sunday in the second round at 10 a.m. MDT in a game televised on ESPN.