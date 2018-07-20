SANDY — Friday night’s game between Utah Royals FC and NC Courage at Rio Tinto Stadium was, all in all, a mixed bag for the home side.

On the negative end, URFC played poorly in the first half against the best team in the National Women’s Soccer League. It didn’t defend well against the high-powered North Carolina attack, and it struggled to build much moving forward toward goal.

Positively, head coach Laura Harvey’s squad snapped a three-game losing streak in the 0-0 draw, and thus became the only team in the NWSL to not lose to the Courage a single time during the regular season.

A defensive battle at Rio Tinto Stadium. Highlights from #UTAvNC ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/LlBNbvNKAr — NWSL (@NWSL) July 21, 2018

URFC finished with a 1-0-2 record against North Carolina, and Friday’s outcome was the first time since all the way back in 2015 that the Courage has played a scoreless draw. In contrast, it was URFC’s fourth this season and seventh draw overall in 18 contests.

The draw came on a night when North Carolina was missing a whopping six players because of United States Women’s National Team call-ups in preparation for next week’s Tournament of Nations and URFC was missing three for the same reason plus goalkeeper Abby Smith because of a concussion she suffered last week against the Orlando Pride.

It’s nice to get a clean sheet, and coming off of three results we’re not happy with, we needed this and we needed to turn a corner there. Utah Royals FC defender Becca Moros

“I felt in the first half, we didn’t turn up, honestly,” Harvey said. “We spoke about that at halftime, and I thought the girls responded really well in the second half. I felt like in the second half we were better, but I’m not sure after the first half’s performance we could ask any more than a point.”

While North Carolina wound up dominating in shots 20-5 per its typical performance, URFC was happy overall with the way it defended.

“It’s nice to get a clean sheet, and coming off of three results we’re not happy with, we needed this and we needed to turn a corner there,” said defender Becca Moros. “I think the back line’s pretty happy.”

While that back line group of Moros, Katie Bowen, Rachel Corsie and Sam Johnson has gotten somewhat used to playing with each other over the past few weeks, it was working with a new player in goal in Nicole Barnhart, who replaced Smith for just her second start of the season.

The 36-year-old played like the veteran she is, helping hold off the potent Courage attack, even if it was missing multiple key players.

Barnhart’s performance earned effusive praise from teammates postgame.

“Barnie killed it,” Moros said. “I’ve played with Barnie many years. Barnie kills it every day. I think we have two of the best keepers in the league and the world on this team. Barnie’s phenomenal. She’s incredibly professional. She didn’t skip a beat.”

Added Harvey: “We are so lucky to have Barnie. I’ve said it all season that she’s an ultra professional. She knows exactly what it takes to play at this level. She’s pushing Abby every single day, and you saw tonight, just experience takes over at times with her...I thought she was excellent.”

At exactly the three-fourths mark of the regular season, URFC will take two weeks off as the Tournament of Nations is played before facing the Houston Dash on the road August 5. With the draw, Harvey and company are six points back of the fourth and final playoff spot with six games remaining.

While Becky Sauerbrunn, Christen Press, Amy Rodriguez and Katrina Gorry will be participating in the ToN, Harvey is encouraging the rest of her players to take a break over the next few days before they reconvene to prepare for the Dash.

URFC has played seven matches in less than a month and it will play three in less than a week upon returning from the break.

“We’ve got to prepare that we’re going to need everybody,” Harvey said.