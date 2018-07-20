In a "grand night for singing," the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square celebrated the 171st anniversary of the arrival of the first pioneers in the Salt Lake Valley with the Broadway-themed concert, “Music for a Summer Evening,” on July 20.

Before the Broadway numbers were kicked off, the choir and orchestra performed “They, the Builders of the Nation,” and, “Come, Come, Ye Saints,” which featured visuals of pioneers pulling handcarts through rivers and snow before the concert moved on wholeheartedly to songs by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II from musicals such as “Oklahoma!” “The King and I,” and “The Sound of Music.”

Read the full story on LDSChurchNews.com.